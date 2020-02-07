Patron Price Up 115.9% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Patron has traded up 115.9% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Exrates and CoinBene. Patron has a total market capitalization of $66,236.00 and approximately $2,480.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,379,783 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.