Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

