Peercoin Price Up 1.6% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $113,097.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bitsane, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,703.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.04426372 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002045 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00719641 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,978,087 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, YoBit, WEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

