Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.90 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

