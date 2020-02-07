PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,914. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.47%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.