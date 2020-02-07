PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 390,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:PMT opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.47%.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.