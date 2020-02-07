People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after buying an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after buying an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,029,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 260,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,853,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 353,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

