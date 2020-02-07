PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 401,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

