PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $148,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

