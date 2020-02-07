PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $248,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $145.37. 3,130,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,414. The stock has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $145.72.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

