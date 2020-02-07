Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,513 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $287,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,779,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.