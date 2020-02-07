Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $160,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

