Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $276,552.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.01186976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046923 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217687 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

