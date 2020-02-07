Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,326.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $690,084.00 and approximately $1,326.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.01214000 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000948 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,501,274 coins and its circulating supply is 415,240,838 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

