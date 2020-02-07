Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 118,025 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.16% of Cara Therapeutics worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $64,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,434 shares of company stock valued at $854,650 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CARA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 87,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,355. The company has a market cap of $679.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

