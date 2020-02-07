Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,591 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 662,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

