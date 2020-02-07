Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 152,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.44. 315,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,486. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

