Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 139,380 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

RARE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 38,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,359. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

