Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

