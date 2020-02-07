Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,726. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

