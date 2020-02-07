Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Ultra Clean worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 85,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

