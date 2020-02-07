Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.85. 16,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

