Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.45 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,181 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HP traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,322. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

