Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.38 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AERI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,824,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 62,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $980.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

