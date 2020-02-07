Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 677,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

