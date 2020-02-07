Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.97 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

