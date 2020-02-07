Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,753 shares of company stock valued at $75,556,637. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $190.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.