Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 157,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,443,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 198,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 746,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,059. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

