Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,478.49. The company had a trading volume of 293,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,285.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

