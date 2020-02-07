Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,322,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after buying an additional 274,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,925,000 after buying an additional 263,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of BAX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 44,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

