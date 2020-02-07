Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Myriad Genetics worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 298.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 354,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 196.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,618. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.