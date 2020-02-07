Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 291,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,941,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,278,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,401,000.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 9,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.