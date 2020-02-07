Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $8,488,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,126,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 90,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,419. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

