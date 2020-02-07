Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 11,527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. 22,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

