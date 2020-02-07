Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

