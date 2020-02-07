Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.60. The stock had a trading volume of 464,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,925. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

