Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

