Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,090 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 271,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.