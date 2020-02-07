Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,034 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after acquiring an additional 163,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,398,000 after acquiring an additional 488,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,637,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802,726. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

