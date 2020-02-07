Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,946 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $190,859,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,466,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.71. 17,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,011. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $207.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

