Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 286 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $552.08. 16,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,123. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $555.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

