Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,009 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.01. The stock had a trading volume of 239,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

