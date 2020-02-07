Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 36,317 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Unifi worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unifi by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unifi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

In other Unifi news, Chairman Albert P. Carey bought 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.77 per share, with a total value of $498,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $269,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,200.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,900 shares of company stock worth $1,401,623. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

UFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,817. The stock has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 119.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.