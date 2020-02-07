Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 628,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.15% of Clovis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,512,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CLVS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,248. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.31.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

