Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.13. 78,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,452. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

