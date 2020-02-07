Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $25.20. 60,433,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,397,041. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

