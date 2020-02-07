Piper Sandler Cuts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

SGEN stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. 1,642,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,736. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

