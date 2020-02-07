Piper Sandler Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,410 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.