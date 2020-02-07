Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $508,372.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

