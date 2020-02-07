PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,242. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.